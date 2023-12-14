Listen Live
FSU Football Mourns Loss of Assistant Coach Jada Brown

Published on December 14, 2023

Fayetteville State University has lost the driving force behind our defensive line’s success, Jada Brown at 37.

Coach Brown passed away on Friday, December 1. He joined Fayetteville State University August of 2021 as he helped prepare student-athletes for three championship appearances and the 2022 championship title, along with a NCAA playoff game.

Our prayers are with Jada’s family as they go through this difficult time.

Brown’s funeral will be on Saturday, December 16 at 1 pm at the Dixie Hills First Baptist Church, located at 1995 Morehouse Dr. NW, Atlanta, GA 30314. The Viewing will be held on Friday, December 15 from 3 pm until 7 pm at Willie Watkins West End, located at 1003 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd., Atlanta, GA 30310. For monetary donations, please visit gofund.me/a309a7bc. Floral arrangements can be delivered to Willie Watkins West End on December 15.

Read more at FSU Bronco News.

