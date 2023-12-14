FSU Football Mourns Loss of Assistant Coach Jada Brown

Fayetteville State University has lost the driving force behind our defensive line’s success, Jada Brown at 37.
Coach Brown passed away on Friday, December 1. He joined Fayetteville State University August of 2021 as he helped prepare student-athletes for three championship appearances and the 2022 championship title, along with a NCAA playoff game.
Our prayers are with Jada’s family as they go through this difficult time.
Brown’s funeral will be on Saturday, December 16 at 1 pm at the Dixie Hills First Baptist Church, located at 1995 Morehouse Dr. NW, Atlanta, GA 30314. The Viewing will be held on Friday, December 15 from 3 pm until 7 pm at Willie Watkins West End, located at 1003 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd., Atlanta, GA 30310. For monetary donations, please visit gofund.me/a309a7bc. Floral arrangements can be delivered to Willie Watkins West End on December 15.
Read more at FSU Bronco News.
-
Pastor Marvin Winans' Long-Stalled Megachurch Construction Could Be Mostly Finished in 2025
-
One Hallelujah Tour is Coming to a City Near You: Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Jonathan McReynolds, Erica Campbell, Israel Houghton, and Jekalyn Carr!
-
Red Lobster's Shirley Caesar Commercial
-
Rev. Dr. Charles G. Adams, Revered "Harvard Hooper," Dies at 86
-
Pastor Of The Month - December 2023
-
Meet November 2023's Pastor of The Month! [VIDEO]
-
Paid HBCU-MIHE Summer Internships Available
-
Don’t Make Your Guest Sick With Your Thanksgiving Turkey!