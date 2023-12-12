Whitney April’s ‘This Christmas’ Remake

The Light 103.9 Featured Video CLOSE

From Cape Town South Africa to the Get Up Church, Whitney April joins the show to share her new single! She has released a special version of ‘This Christmas’, putting her unique sound on the holiday classic.

“I’m a little bit of a perfectionist…I won’t say [covering a classic] was easy, but it was fun,” Whitney said.

Her singing videos during the pandemic garnered the attention of PJ Morton’s management team. After months of contact, they finally decided to work together.

“I got a message from PJ’s manager…at first I thought it was a scam, but it wasn’t,” she laughed.

Whitney may owe her father, who named her “Whitney” after legendary vocalist Whitney Houston, a “thank you” for the success of her career.

Stay tuned for next year’s upcoming EP, and stream This Christmas—just in time for the holidays! To follow Whitney April’s journey, head to her Instagram @Whitney.April

