One Hallelujah Tour is Coming to a City Near You: Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Jonathan McReynolds, Erica Campbell, Israel Houghton, and Jekalyn Carr!

Get ready for a worship event you don’t want to miss!

Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Jonathan McReynolds, Erica Campbell, Israel Houghton, and Jekalyn Carr announce their ‘One Hallelujah Tour‘, coming to a city near you! This highly anticipated concert kicks of in March of 2024.

The Live Nation produced event will begin presales on Wednesday, December 13 and official general sales Friday, December 15. Head to TicketMaster.com to secure your spot!

OFFICIAL ONE HALLELUJAH TOUR 2024 LINEUP:

Wed Mar 06 — Boston, MA — MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Thu Mar 07 — Philadelphia, PA — The Met

Fri Mar 08 — Brooklyn, NY — Kings Theatre

Sat Mar 09 — Washington, D.C. — The Theater at MGM National Harbor

Tue Mar 12 — Charlotte, NC — Ovens Auditorium

Wed Mar 13 — Raleigh, NC — Martin Marietta Center for the Performing Arts

Fri Mar 15 — Miami, FL — James L. Knight Center

Sun Mar 17 — Jacksonville, FL — Moran Theater

Thu Mar 21 — Indianapolis, IN — Murat Theatre at Old National Center

Fri Mar 22 — St. Louis, MO — Stifel Theatre

Sat Mar 23 — Memphis, TN — Orpheum Theatre

Sun Mar 24 — Cincinnati, OH — The Andrew J Brady Music Center

Thu Mar 28 — Evans, GA — Columbia County Performing Arts Center

Fri Mar 29 — Atlanta, GA — Coca-Cola Roxy

Sat Mar 30 — Birmingham, AL — BJCC Concert Hall

Thu Apr 04 — Chicago, IL — Chicago Auditorium Theatre

Fri Apr 05 — Detroit, MI — Fisher Theatre

Sat Apr 06 — Columbus, OH — Mershon Auditorium

Sun Apr 07 — Nashville, TN — Opry House

Tue Apr 09 — New Orleans, LA — Saenger Theatre

Wed Apr 10 — Houston, TX — Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

Thu Apr 11 — Dallas, TX — The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Fri Apr 19 — Phoenix, AZ — Arizona Financial Theatre

Sat Apr 20 — Los Angeles, CA — YouTube Theater

Sun Apr 21 — San Francisco, CA — The Masonic

