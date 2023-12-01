Light Lunch: Kimberly Michelle Talks About Upcoming Live Recording

Kimberly Michelle stopped by the Light Lunch recently, and she had some big news to share!
After blessing us with inspirational tracks such as “Oceans” and “Speechless,” the singer/violinist is finally preparing for her first full-length project, Your Love… And she’s inviting all of us to witness its creation!
Michelle is hosting the live recording of the album at Raleigh’s Vision Church on December 9, and she talks to Melissa Wade all about what we can expect from the event, including some very special guests. You can watch the full interview above!
For more information on the event and to purchase tickets, please visit eventbrite.com.
