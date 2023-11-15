NC Superintendent Of The Year Was A Light Pastor Of The Month

Congratulations to Dr. Marvin Connelly, Jr. on being named the 2024 A. Craig Phillips 2024 North Carolina Superintendent of the Year.
The award was presented at a ceremony on Tuesday night at the Koury Convention Center in Greensboro.
Connelly was selected from a group of eight esteemed regional nominees. He was recognized for his transformative leadership, particularly in spearheading the “Cumberland Commitment: Strategic Plan,” which has brought remarkable progress and innovation to Cumberland County Schools (CCS), the fifth-largest school district in North Carolina.
source: WRAL.com
Dr. Marvin Connelly, Jr. is no stranger to the gospel community as well as he was recognized and awarded the Pastor of the Month in May of 2018 by The Light 103.9 for his leadership of Saint Augusta Missionary Baptist Church.
CONGRATULATIONS!!! WELL DESERVED
