Here Are Your 2024 Gospel Grammy Nominees

The Light 103.9 Featured Video CLOSE

The nominees for the 2024 GRAMMYs are out and here is the list of the Gospel categories.

The event will take place Sunday, Feb. 4, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

For the full list of nominees, visit GRAMMY.com.

Best Gospel Performance/Song

God Is Good – Stanley Brown Featuring Hezekiah Walker, Kierra Sheard & Karen Clark Sheard

Feel Alright (Blessed) – Erica Campbell; Erica Campbell, Warryn Campbell,

Lord Do It For Me (Live) – Zacardi Cortez; Marcus Calyen, Zacardi Cortez & Kerry Douglas, songwriters

God Is – Melvin Crispell III

All Things – Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, songwriter

Best Gospel Album

I Love You – Erica Campbell

Hymns (Live) – Tasha Cobbs Leonard

The Maverick Way – Maverick City Music

My Truth – Jonathan McReynolds

All Things New: Live In Orlando – Tye Tribbett

Visit GRAMMY.com for a full list.