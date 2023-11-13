Here Are Your 2024 Gospel Grammy Nominees

The nominees for the 2024 GRAMMYs are out and here is the list of the Gospel categories.
The event will take place Sunday, Feb. 4, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.
For the full list of nominees, visit GRAMMY.com.
Best Gospel Performance/Song
God Is Good – Stanley Brown Featuring Hezekiah Walker, Kierra Sheard & Karen Clark Sheard
Feel Alright (Blessed) – Erica Campbell; Erica Campbell, Warryn Campbell,
Lord Do It For Me (Live) – Zacardi Cortez; Marcus Calyen, Zacardi Cortez & Kerry Douglas, songwriters
God Is – Melvin Crispell III
All Things – Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, songwriter
Best Gospel Album
I Love You – Erica Campbell
Hymns (Live) – Tasha Cobbs Leonard
The Maverick Way – Maverick City Music
My Truth – Jonathan McReynolds
All Things New: Live In Orlando – Tye Tribbett
