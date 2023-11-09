Melissa’s Pick Hit of The Week – Maranda Curtis’ “Let Him In”

Dove Award-winning artist Maranda Curtis is back with her latest single, “Let Him In,” and it’s Melissa’s Pick Hit of The Week!
Maranda calls in to talk about the record, which is described as “an invitation for those who don’t believe or have either been lost or felt lost.” It’s truly a testament to God’s message that no matter what, he is there with a forgiving heart. And as if the track isn’t beautifully nostalgic enough, take a look at the music video below!
-
Pastor Of The Month - November 2023
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Meet October 2023's Pastor of The Month! [VIDEO]
-
Meet September 2023's Pastor of The Month! [VIDEO]
-
Pastor Mike Jr. Talks About Windows And NC A&T University Homecoming
-
Virtual Program On The History Of The NC A&T And NCCU Football Rivalry
-
Erica Campbell Checks In To Talk About The A&T Gospel Homecoming Concert
-
Tuesday, Nov. 7 is Election Day in 13 Wake County Municipalities