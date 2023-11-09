Melissa’s Pick Hit of The Week – Maranda Curtis’ “Let Him In”

Dove Award-winning artist Maranda Curtis is back with her latest single, “Let Him In,” and it’s Melissa’s Pick Hit of The Week!

Maranda calls in to talk about the record, which is described as “an invitation for those who don’t believe or have either been lost or felt lost.” It’s truly a testament to God’s message that no matter what, he is there with a forgiving heart. And as if the track isn’t beautifully nostalgic enough, take a look at the music video below!