What Farm Animal Would You Be?

Published on November 8, 2023

Old McDonald had a farm?  Which farm animal would capture who you are according to your Zodiac sign?

Here’s the list according to StyleCaster:

Aries: You’re the Turkey

Taurus: You’re the Cow

Gemini: You’re the Rabbit

Cancer: You’re the Duck

Leo: You’re the Dog

Virgo: You’re the Pig

Libra: You’re the Goose

Scorpio: You’re the Alpaca

Sagittarius: You’re the Horse

Capricorn: You’re the Goat

Aquarius: You’re the Chicken

Pisces: You’re the Sheep

Go to StyleCaster to find out why 🙂

 

 

 

