What Farm Animal Would You Be?

Old McDonald had a farm? Which farm animal would capture who you are according to your Zodiac sign?
Here’s the list according to StyleCaster:
Aries: You’re the Turkey
Taurus: You’re the Cow
Gemini: You’re the Rabbit
Cancer: You’re the Duck
Leo: You’re the Dog
Virgo: You’re the Pig
Libra: You’re the Goose
Scorpio: You’re the Alpaca
Sagittarius: You’re the Horse
Capricorn: You’re the Goat
Aquarius: You’re the Chicken
Pisces: You’re the Sheep
Go to StyleCaster to find out why 🙂
