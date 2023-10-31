Pastor Of The Month – November 2023

Contest starts on October 30 and ends on November 12.
Nominations: Oct. 30 – Nov 5.
Voting: Nov. 5 – Nov. 12.
Winner Announcement: November 13.
SEE LAST MONTH’S WINNER!
-
Meet September 2023's Pastor of The Month! [VIDEO]
-
Halle Bailey Says Mary Mary And Beyoncé Gave Her The Best Advice In Life
-
Meet October 2023's Pastor of The Month! [VIDEO]
-
Pastor Shirley Caesar Celebrates Her Birthday Early With The Light, Talks 50th Annual Conference
-
Faithfully Speaking on Childhood Obesity
-
GALLERY: "The Reunion Tour" Hits PNC Arena For A Night Of Worship
-
Harvest Fest @ Victorious Praise Fellowship
-
Virtual Program On The History Of The NC A&T And NCCU Football Rivalry