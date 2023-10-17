Meet October 2023’s Pastor of The Month!

Every month, Melissa Wade and The Light 103.9 honor a local faith leader for their work on the pulpit and in their community with the Pastor of The Month presentation, sponsored by WellCare!

This month, we’re honoring Pastor Austin Humphreys of Gethsemane Seventh-Day Adventist Church, located in Raleigh!

Pastor Humphreys was nominated by Peggy B. of Raleigh, who had this to say:

Austin Humphreys, Senior Pastor of Gethsemane Seventh-Day Adventist Church, is anointed and called by God to preach the gospel! He is a dynamic preacher and teacher of God’s Word; and he does so with power and passion. His preaching and teaching are inspiring, encouraging, relevant and transformative. Through his ordained gift, he has touched the lives of many across generations regardless of color or creed; and in so doing, many have accepted Christ and have been baptized.

Pastor Humphreys is a visionary who is always assessing, evaluating, improving, and implementing processes that train, develop, and grow servant-leaders in both the church and the community. Servant leaders who are rightly equipped to both identify and then meet the physical and spiritual needs of those in the church and community. While utilizing technology and social media resources to partner with others, he encourages his leadership team to be innovative, creative and to think outside of the box. He encourages and embraces CHANGE and GROWTH!

Pastor Humphreys is a young disciple in Ministry. He has 9 years of pastoral ministry experience and discernment beyond his years. He has embraced God’s instruction found in 1 Timothy 4:12 – “Let no man despise thy youth; but be thou an example of the believers, in word, in conversation, in charity, in spirit, in faith, in purity.” He has accepted his calling and has devoted his time, energy and being to GO where God leads him and to DO what God calls him to do. He has truly moved our congregation “FORWARD in 2023 – in Courageous Faith, Innovative Outreach, Radical Giving and Embracing Community.”

Join us as we celebrate Pastor Austin Humphreys, our Pastor of The Month for October 2023!

(Video Presentation Soon To Come)