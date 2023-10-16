Fayetteville State 2023 Homecoming Schedule

The Light 103.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Fayetteville State University alumni will be coming back to their alma mater to celebrate homecoming this week as the Broncos prepare to take on the Golden Bulls of Johnson C. Smith University on Sat. Oct 21st.

Here’s the schedule for this weeks events:

Monday

50 Shades of Blue Midnight Cookout (FSU students only)

When: 10 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Where: Cook Quad at FSU

Admission: Free, but RSVP required.

Tuesday

Denim Day Party (FSU students only)

When: 2 to 5 p.m.

Where: Rudolph Jones Student Center Amphitheatre at FSU

Admission: Free, but RSVP required.

Meet The Greeks 2

When: 7 p.m. to midnight

Where: Uptown’s Chicken and Waffles, 1707 Owen Drive

Admission: Free

Renaissance Fashion Show

When: 8 to 10 p.m.

Where: J.W. Seabrook Auditorium at FSU

Admission: $5 FSU students/$7 general admission

Wednesday

DJ Wild Wednesday: Battle of the Classes

When: Noon to 3 p.m.

Where: The Café at FSU

Admission: Free

Bronco Stampede @ The Rooftop

When: 7 to 10 p.m.

Where: Hay Street Kitchen, 229 Hay St.

Admission: $20

Showtime at Seabrook (Hosted by Pretty Vee)

When: 8 to 10 p.m.

Where: Seabrook Auditorium at FSU

Admission: $5 FSU students/$10 general admission

Thursday

Alumni and Student Professional Panel Discussion and Mixer (FSUNAA members and FSU students only)

When: 3 to 5 p.m.

Where: J.W. Seabrook Auditorium at FSU

Admission: Free

Wine-Down @ Dusk! Cocktail Party (21+)

When: 6 to 8 p.m.

Where: J.W. Seabrook Auditorium at FSU

Admission: $20 Advance tickets/$30 at the door. FSUNAA members free

The Hangout

When: 7 p.m. to midnight

Where: Uptown’s Chicken and Waffles, 1707 Owen Drive

Admission: Free

Homecoming Coronation

When: 7 to 10 p.m.

Where: Capel Arena at FSU

Admission: Free, but RSVP required

The Start-Up Game Night

When: 7 p.m. to midnight

Where: Phat Daddy’s, 3406 Raeford Road

Admission: $25

R&B Kickback: Homecoming Edition

When: 8 p.m. to 3 a.m.

Where: Bruce’s Sportsbloc, 126 Person St.

Admission: Free until 11 p.m., then $5 for women and $10 for men

Friday

Golden Bronco Luncheon (Reunion Golden Broncos only)

When: Noon to 1:30 p.m.

Where: Bronco Lounge at FSU’s Rudolph Jones Student Center

Admission: RSVP required

AMP Friday: Homecoming Yard Fest Edition

When: Noon to 4 p.m.

Where: Cook Quad at FSU

Admission: Free

Hibachi Friday and FSU Cigar Experience

When: 1 to 5 p.m.

Where: Alpha Plot at FSU

Cost: Preorder hibachi here. Preorder cigars here.

2079: Antoinne Duane Jones Art Exhibit and Book Signing

When: 4 to 6 p.m.

Where: The Arts Council, 301 Hay St.

Admission: VIP Reception $75/ exhibit free to the public

A Night with Miss Alumni and Awards

When: 7 to 9 p.m.

Where: J.W. Seabrook Auditorium at FSU

Admission: Free

The All-Black Party

When: 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Where: The Livery Cigar Emporium, 147 Maxwell St.

Admission: Tickets start at $15

All Black Gym Jam: The Ultimate Homegoing and NOHOE Repass

When: 8 to 11 p.m.

Where: Capel Arena at FSU

Maxwell: The Trilogy Show

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Crown Coliseum, 1960 Coliseum Drive

Admission: Tickets start at $56

71st Alumni and Friends Homecoming Afterparty

When: 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Where: The Stadium Event Center, 421 Maiden Lane

Admission: $10

All-White Party

When: 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Where: Crown Complex, 1960 Coliseum Drive

Admission: $35 in advance and $40 at the door.

A Dope A** Vibe

When: 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Where: The Diamond Venue, 328 Gillespie St.

Admission: Tickets start at $30

The Train Wreq

When: 10 p.m.

Where: The Moose Event Center, 3740 Owen Drive

Admission: Tickets start at $15

Bronco Homecoming Rodeo

When: 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Where: Anubis Hookah Lounge, 5391 Ramsey St.

Saturday

FSU Homecoming Parade

When: 9 a.m.

Where: Murchison Road

Admission: Free

2023 Reunion Class Luncheon and Photos

When: Noon to 1:30 p.m.

Where: Rudolph Jones Student Center at FSU

Admission: Tickets start at $20

FSU Homecoming football game

When: 2 p.m.

Where: Luther “Nick” Jeralds Stadium at FSU

Admission: Ticket prices vary

Center Stage

When: 4 to 7 p.m.

Where: Greek Plots area at FSU

Broncos Blast Fashion Show and Afterparty (21+)

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Embassy Suites, 4760 Lake Valley Drive

Admission: $40 advance/ $45 at the door

The Euphoria Experience with DJ Cleve

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Crown Coliseum, 1960 Coliseum Drive

Admission: $45 advance tickets/ $50 at the door

The Return of the SmokeOWT

When: 9 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Where: Fayetteville Motorsports Park, 4408 Doc Bennett Road

Admission: $26

The Main Event

When: 10 p.m.

Where: Club Halo, 1501 Skibo Road

Admission: Ticket prices vary

Never Fade: The Black Alumni Party

When: 10 p.m.

Where: The Stadium Event Center, 421 Maiden Lane

Admission: Ticket prices vary

Sunday, Oct. 22

Bronco Unity Fellowship

When: 9 to 10 a.m.

Where: Embassy Suites, 4760 Lake Valley Drive

Admission: Free

Campus Clean Up

When: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: FSU campus (campus-wide)

Denim and White Exit Brunch

When: Noon to 6 p.m.

Where: The Stadium Event Center, 421 Maiden Lane

Admission: Ticket prices vary

1867 Brunch and Day Party

When: Noon to 6 p.m.

Where: CRU Lounge, 114 Gillespie St.

Admission: Ticket prices vary

Dayhem 6

When: 1 to 5 p.m.

Where: Phat Daddy’s, 3406 Raeford Road

Admission: Ticket prices vary

Remembering Vick’s @ S.T.A.M.P.E.D.E. Homecoming Wrap Up

When: 2 to 4:30 p.m.

Where: E.E. Smith High School, 1800 Seabrook Road

Admission: Free

Danny Rag and Friends Alumni Homecoming Comedy Show

When: 5 p.m.

Where: E.E. Smith High School, 1800 Seabrook Road

Admission: $26

FSU Alumni Gospel Choir Concert Annual Fundraiser

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Grace and Truth Church of God, 3811 Murchison Road

Admission: Free’

