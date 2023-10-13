Melissa’s Pick Hit of The Week: Anointed Friends’ “Pray”

Melissa Wade’s “Pick Hit of The Week” comes from Anointed Friends, a soulful gospel quartet based in New Jersey.

Consisting of Brittany Dawson, Tiffani McCutchen, Tyeshia Reels and group founder Roz Thompson, the group first hit the scene with their debut EP in 2021. Their track, “Jesus He Will Fix It,” reached #1 on the Luminate BDS Gospel Internet Radio Chart.

Now, they are back with their new single “Pray,” bringing a new element to their already polished and unique sound. The single is now available on all platforms!