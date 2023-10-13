Listen Live
HomeEntertainment News

Melissa’s Pick Hit of The Week: Anointed Friends’ “Pray”

| 10.13.23
Dismiss

Melissa Wade’s “Pick Hit of The Week” comes from Anointed Friends, a soulful gospel quartet based in New Jersey.

Consisting of Brittany Dawson, Tiffani McCutchen, Tyeshia Reels and group founder Roz Thompson, the group first hit the scene with their debut EP in 2021. Their track, “Jesus He Will Fix It,” reached #1 on the Luminate BDS Gospel Internet Radio Chart.

Now, they are back with their new single “Pray,” bringing a new element to their already polished and unique sound. The single is now available on all platforms!

RELATED TAGS

Anointed Friends Melissa's Pick Hit Of The Week pray

More from The Light 103.9 FM

The Light 103.9 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close