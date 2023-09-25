NC Medicaid Expansion Plan Announced Today

Governor Roy Cooper will announce a timeline for Medicaid expansion at 1pm today.
This will open the door for Medicaid coverage for 600,000 low-income adults with more than 200,000 impacted in Wake County alone.
-
Pastor Of The Month - September 2023
-
Kirk Franklin Shares Emotional "Father's Day" Documentary; Social Media Responds
-
Dante Bowe Explains Why He Left Maverick City Music & Switch From Gospel to R&B
-
The Temptations Revue Register To Win Live At Koka Booth
-
Get Featured: Submit Your Business Listing Now!
-
ALERT: UNC Police Gives "All-Clear" After Man Spotted Waving Gun On-Campus
-
Meet September 2023's Pastor of The Month!
-
Meet August 2023's Pastor Of The Month