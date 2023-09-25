Listen Live
Local

NC Medicaid Expansion Plan Announced Today

NC Medicaid Expansion Plan Announced Today

Published on September 25, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The Light 103.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Nurse with patient signing consent for mammogram

Source: Yellow Dog Productions / Getty

Governor Roy Cooper will announce a timeline for Medicaid expansion at 1pm today.

This will open the door for Medicaid coverage for 600,000 low-income adults with more than 200,000 impacted in Wake County alone.

 

RELATED TAGS

Governor Roy Cooper Medicaid expansion

More from The Light 103.9 FM

The Light 103.9 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close