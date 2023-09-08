The Light 103.9 FM
Melvin Crispell III Joins The Light Lunch Ahead of One Fam Fest

| 09.08.23
It looks like this Saturday’s One Fam Fest at the NC State Fairgrounds is going to be more than “Alright” with Melvin Crispell III hitting the stage! The Season 9 champ of BET’s Sunday Best [and Charlotte native] gives Melissa Wade a call during the Light Lunch to talk about his journey, including his well-known musical pedigree, and what we can expect from his performance on Saturday!

For more details on One Fam Fest, CLICK HERE!

 

