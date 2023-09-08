Melvin Crispell III Joins The Light Lunch Ahead of One Fam Fest

It looks like this Saturday’s One Fam Fest at the NC State Fairgrounds is going to be more than “Alright” with Melvin Crispell III hitting the stage! The Season 9 champ of BET’s Sunday Best [and Charlotte native] gives Melissa Wade a call during the Light Lunch to talk about his journey, including his well-known musical pedigree, and what we can expect from his performance on Saturday!
