Michael Georges Jr. Shares Powerful Testimony In Preparation for One Fam Fest

Everyone has their own testimony in their spiritual walk, and musician Michael Georges Jr. has a pretty powerful one! He shared a bit of that testimony with Melissa Wade in our studio in this exclusive interview. He also helps to prepare us for this weekend’s One Fam Fest, and you don’t want to miss it!
Check out the video above for the whole story, and click here for more details on One Fam Fest!
