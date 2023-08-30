The Light 103.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has frozen up during a press conference for the second time in a little over a month.

On Wednesday (Aug. 30), the longtime Republican leader was answering questions from the press in Covington, Kentucky. He froze for more than 30 seconds after he was asked if he would run for re-election, as reported by NBC News.

Once he froze, an aide came up to him and asked if he had heard the question. McConnell continued to be unresponsive.

Once he re-engaged, he briefly answered another question about Kentucky’s Attorney General Daniel Cameron, who’s running for the GOP nomination for Governor. An aide repeated that question to him as well.

After he brushed off another question about former President Donald Trump, McConnell left the presser.

In a statement, a McConnell spokesperson said that he “felt momentarily lightheaded and paused” during the presser. McConnell “feels fine,” according to the rep, but he will consult a doctor before his next event just in case.

This incident is eerily similar to an incident back in July, when McConnell went silent for 19 seconds during a news conference on Capitol Hill in DC.

Considering that this is the second freezing spell in just over a month, many on social media are calling this a sign that McConnell may need to retire from office for the benefit of his health.

Term limits in government has long been a hot topic. However with the recent health issues involving older members of Congress, McConnell included, the debate has grown.

Could this be the straw that breaks the camel’s back? Only time will tell.

GOP Leader Mitch McConnell Freezes Again During Presser In Kentucky was originally published on foxync.com