Six-time Grammy Award Winner Bebe Winans Will Perform at the Apollo Theatre on December 2, 2023

Published on August 28, 2023

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Six-time Grammy Award winner Bebe Winans will be performing his first solo concert in over a decade at the legendary Apollo Theatre on Saturday, December 2, 2023. Winans will be backed up by the incomparable Donald Lawrence & Company. A live album will be recorded during the concert, produced by Donald Lawrence and Ron Gillyard.

“I am looking forward to once again performing on the historic Apollo stage, a venue and stage that has brought such pleasure to so many from so many legendary artists,” commented Winans. “We have prepared something that I will think will be truly special, making it a memorable evening.”

Tickets for the Bebe Winans show can be purchased at:

https://www.ticketmaster.com/bebe-winans-live-at-the-apollo-new-york-new-york-12-02-2023/event/00005F0B7ECA1E02

