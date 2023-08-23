Pearls In Partnership Foundation To Host Free Community Baby Shower And Maternal Health Fair In Franklin County

The Light 103.9 Featured Video CLOSE

A local organization is commemorating Black Breastfeeding Week (Aug. 25-31) by hosting a community baby shower and maternal health fair for new mothers and moms-to-be in Franklin County and North Wake County.

Pearls In Partnership Foundation, Inc. will host this event on Sunday, Aug. 27 from 11 am to 4 pm at the Louisburg Operations Center, located at 115 Industrial Drive in Louisburg. The foundation, organized by members of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated®, Omega Lambda Omega Chapter, sponsors programs that address the needs of the North Raleigh and Franklin County communities and strives to improve the health and well-being of women and families.

The community baby shower and health fair is to help highlight the disparities in breastfeeding rates among Black women and reduce barriers with education and supplies. Teaming up with the Franklin County Health Department, there will be information and resources available for new moms. Attendees will also enjoy baby gear giveaways including diaper bags, breastfeeding kits and pillows, nursing pads and more.

“Pearls In Partnership Foundation is excited to raise awareness of the importance of Black Breastfeeding Week, while providing resources to nurture mothers and babies in our local community,” said Kimberly Cox, President of the Pearls in Partnership Foundation. “As living costs continue to rise, we have to work together to meet the real time needs of families.”

The foundation is looking to serve 100 families during this event. It is free and open to new (0-6 months) and expectant parents in North Raleigh, Franklin County, and surrounding communities.

To register for this event, you can visit https://bit.ly/PIPBabyShower. Supplies are limited.

