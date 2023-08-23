Cooking With Karen: Quick, Hot Honey Shrimp

The Light 103.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Hey, it’s Karen and this week I want you to try this Quick, Hot Honey Shrimp Recipe. It’s super fast, really easy and full of flavor. You’re going to be shocked by how quickly this comes together. Add some microwaveable rice and some steamed veggies to make it a really fast meal. At my house, this is one of those meals I make when everyone is headed out to all of their practices and rehearsals after school.

This recipe makes enough for two people. Feel free to double or triple the recipe. Please note: This is a spicy dish

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon honey

tablespoon honey ⅛ teaspoon ground cayenne

teaspoon ground cayenne ¼ teaspoon grated lime zest

teaspoon grated lime zest ¼ teaspoon freshly grated ginger or ginger paste

teaspoon freshly grated ginger or ginger paste 1 garlic clove, finely minced or a teaspoon of minced garlic from the jar (I like using garlic from the jar b/c it’s easy)

garlic clove, finely minced or a teaspoon of minced garlic from the jar (I like using garlic from the jar b/c it’s easy) ¼ teaspoon kosher salt

teaspoon kosher salt ¼ teaspoon black pepper

teaspoon black pepper 1 tablespoon olive oil

1 pound cleaned extra-large shrimp, patted dry with paper towels (if you use smaller shrimp, reduce cooking time)

pound cleaned extra-large shrimp, patted dry with paper towels (if you use smaller shrimp, reduce cooking time) 1 jalapeño, thinly sliced

jalapeño, thinly sliced 2 green onions, thinly sliced

Directions:

Heat oven to 500 degrees. Mix honey, cayenne, lime zest, ginger, garlic, salt and pepper and olive oil in a bowl. Add shrimp and toss until coated by sauce. Place shrimp on baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Place in oven and roast for 5 minutes. Remove shrimp from oven and squeeze lime juice over the top. Toss shrimp with jalapenos and green onions. (I serve with bottled Yum Yum sauce)

