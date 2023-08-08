Listen Live
Lecrae and Andy Mineo’s “Good Lord” To Be Featured On Madden 24 Soundtrack

Published on August 8, 2023

Maverick City Music In Concert - Atlanta, GA

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

The Lord is reaching the gaming world.

It was announced Monday that Lecrae and Andy Mineo’s song “Good Lord” will be featured on the Madden 24 soundtrack.

Check out the announcement below:

Congratulations to the both of them and we pray for many more blessings!

