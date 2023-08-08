The Lord is reaching the gaming world.
It was announced Monday that Lecrae and Andy Mineo’s song “Good Lord” will be featured on the Madden 24 soundtrack.
Check out the announcement below:
Congratulations to the both of them and we pray for many more blessings!
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
Lecrae and Andy Mineo’s “Good Lord” To Be Featured On Madden 24 Soundtrack was originally published on praisebaltimore.com
-
Pastor Of The Month - August 2023
-
What Are The Fastest Growing Churches In The U.S. ?
-
Join The Light Email List Today!
-
Kelontae Gavin Shares Powerful Testimony In New Single, "Live Again"
-
Get Featured: Submit Your Business Listing Now!
-
Trump Indicted Again
-
Pastor Of The Month - July 2023
-
Meet July 2023's Pastor Of The Month!