Fire Damages Durham Church… But It Didn’t Stop Sunday Service

In an act of true resilience and faith, a Durham congregation braved the heat for an outdoor Sunday service after a fire damaged their church.

More than 50 firefighters in the Bull City responded to a fire at Greater Waltown United Holy Church Saturday night at around 9 pm, as reported by ABC11.

Durham Fire said it took 30 minutes to get the fire under control, with assistance from Durham County EMS, Durham Police, and the Lebanon Fire Department. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Despite the damage, the congregation decided to have service anyway. On Sunday morning, worshipers were sitting outside of their damaged church, and it was service as usual.

“We’re here sending a message that even though the building itself may have been devastated or affected by the fire, our faith has not,” said Pastor Timothy Moore.

As the rebuilding process begins, Pastor Moore says the church will continue service. Their community food and clothing pantry will also remain open on Wednesdays and Thursdays.

If you would like to help Greater Waltown United Holy Church with their efforts, you can visit their website for more information.