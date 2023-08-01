Listen Live
Trump Indicted Again

Published on August 1, 2023

Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Hilton Anatole on August 06, 2022 in Dallas, Texas. CPAC began in 1974, and is a conference that brings together and hosts conservative organizations, activists, and world leaders in discussing current events and future political agendas. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Source: (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — Former President Trump has been indicted in connection with the January 6th Capitol riot.

Prosecutors say his efforts to overturn the 2020 election contributed to the riot.  This marks the second time the Department of Justice has indicted Trump, the first occurred in the case involving his handling of classified documents.

Trump was also charged in New York in connection with hush money payments to a porn actress.

A Democratic District Attorney in Georgia has strongly hinted Trump will be indicted soon over alleged election interference.

