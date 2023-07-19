List Of 2023 Stellar Award Winners

The Light 103.9 Featured Video CLOSE

The 38th Annual Stellar Awards took place in Las Vegas, Nevada, on July 14 and 15. Multiple Stellar Awardees Jonathan McReynolds and Tasha Cobbs Leonard were co-hosts.

Pastor Mike Jr., Blacksmoke Music Worldwide recording artist, took home eight Stellars, while DOE and Zacardi Cortez, with three Stellars each; and Tye Tribbett and Maverick City Music x Kirk Franklin, with two Stellars each.

Congratulations to all of the winners and the nominees! Here’s a complete list of the winners:

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Pastor Mike Jr.; Winning; Blacksmoke Music Worldwide

SONG OF THE YEAR

Impossible; Pastor Mike Jr., James Fortune & JeVon Hill; Blacksmoke Music Worldwide

MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Pastor Mike Jr.; Winning; Blacksmoke Music Worldwide

ALBERTINA WALKER FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

DOE; Clarity; Life Room Label/RCA Inspiration

DUO/CHORUS GROUP OF THE YEAR

Maverick City Music x Kirk Franklin; Kingdom Book One; Tribl Records / Fo Yo Soul Recordings / RCA Inspiration

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Lena Byrd Miles; Brand New; My Block Inc.

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Winning; Pastor Mike Jr.; Blacksmoke Music Worldwide

CHOIR OF THE YEAR

Brent Jones; Nothing Else Matters (INSTEAD OF COMPLAINING, PRAISE HIM); JDI Entertainment

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

Tye Tribbett & Joseph Bethea; All Things New; Motown Gospel

CONTEMPORARY DUO/CHORUS GROUP OF THE YEAR

Maverick City Music x Kirk Franklin; Kingdom Book One; Tribl Records / Fo Yo Soul Recordings / RCA Inspiration

CONTEMPORARY MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Pastor Mike Jr.; Winning; Blacksmoke Music Worldwide

TRADITIONAL MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Zacardi Cortez; Imprint; Blacksmoke Music Worldwide

CONTEMPORARY FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

DOE; Clarity; Life Room Label/RCA Inspiration

CONTEMPORARY ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Winning; Pastor Mike Jr.; Blacksmoke Music Worldwide

TRADITIONAL ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Imprint; Zacardi Cortez; Blacksmoke Music Worldwide

URBAN/INSPIRATIONAL SINGLE OR PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

When I Pray; DOE; Life Room Label/RCA Inspiration

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Mr. McClure; Michael McClure, Andre Rudolph & Antonio Minifield; Blacksmoke Music Worldwide

SPECIAL EVENT ALBUM OF THE YEAR

T.D. Jakes Presents “Finally Loosed”; Various Artists; Dexterity Sounds

RAP HIP HOP GOSPEL ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Church Clothes 4; Lecrae; Reach Records

YOUTH PROJECT OF THE YEAR

Detroit Youth Choir; Rockspell; Confidential Records

QUARTET OF THE YEAR

Keith “Wonderboy” Johnson; Restructure, Renew Reunion; Blacksmoke Music Worldwide

RECORDED MUSIC PACKAGING OF THE YEAR

All Things New (Tye Tribbett); Mike McKesey & Trent Nicholson; Motown Gospel

PRAISE AND WORSHIP ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Hymns; Tasha Cobbs Leonard; TeeLee Records/Motown Gospel

PRAISE AND WORSHIP SONG OF THE YEAR

You’ve Been Good To Me; Zacardi Cortez; Blacksmoke Music Worldwide

RAP/HIP HOP SONG OF THE YEAR

Blak Sheep; Pastor Mike Jr.; Blacksmoke Music Worldwide

GOSPEL RADIO OF THE YEAR NOMINEES:

MAJOR MARKET OF THE YEAR

WPZE Praise 102.5, Atlanta

LARGE MARKET OF THE YEAR

WHAL-FM 95.7, Memphis

MEDIUM MARKET OF THE YEAR

WXHL 89.1 FM Reach Gospel Radio, Wilmington

SMALL MARKET OF THE YEAR

WWLD-HD2 98.3FM, Tallahassee

INTERNET STATION OF THE YEAR

WVTC Gospel Radio Network, http://www.wvtcradio.com

GOSPEL ANNOUNCER OF THE YEAR

Melanie Pratt, WPZS Praise – Melanie In The Midday

For more information, visit www.thestellarawards.com.

source: Stellar Gospel Music Awards – 2023 Awardees – Journal of Gospel Music