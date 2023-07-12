Emmy Winner John P. Kee To Close Out Gospel Music Workshop of America’s 2023 Conference

During the Light Lunch, world-renowned Gospel singer [and Durham native] Pastor John P. Kee calls in to talk about closing out this week’s Gospel Music Workshop of America’s 2023 conference in Greensboro. Kee will headline a free concert on Friday, July 14, with special guest Rizen. And you know he also had to playfully rib on Melissa Wade’s tambourine skills.

Of course, we also had to congratulate the good Pastor on his recent Emmy win! He was honored for “Outstanding Arrangement/Composition” as a part of the “Legends Unite for St. Jude” project, organized by David L Cook and Skip Martin of Kool and the Gang. Congrats!