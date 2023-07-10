Faithfully Speaking on Affirmative Action

Listen Live
| 07.10.23
In June, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled 6-3 to end affirmative action, meaning that race can no longer be used as a factor in the college admissions process. With this decision poised to have a lasting effect on prospective college students (not just Black students), Melissa Wade and Real Talk‘s Warren Ballentine have a frank conversation about what’s next.

