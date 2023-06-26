Listen Live
Faithfully Speaking on Health & Obesity

| 06.26.23
We are back with another episode of Faithfully Speaking, and we chat with Dr. Tiffany Lowe Clayton (a.k.a. “Dr. TLC”), a specialist in obesity medicine, medical weight management and stress management currently practicing at WakeMed. She chats with Melissa Wade about how important it is for us to monitor their health and taking preventative measures against obesity.

Dr. Tiffany Lowe Clayton Faithfully Speaking Health Obesity

