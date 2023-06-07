Heads up, North Carolinians! If you’re seeing a little haze outside, that’s because you’re seeing smoke from massive wildfires in Canada.

The wildfires, which originated in the province of Nova Scotia and spread to Quebec, resulted in hazy skies covering a wide portion of the U.S. Now, they have caused a significant spike in air pollution that’s now affecting the Carolinas and prompting air quality alerts.

As reported by WRAL, parts of the Triangle now have a “Code Red” air quality alert in effect until Thursday morning.

Wake, Durham, Orange, Lee, Chatham, Moore, Franklin and Nash counties are all under “Code Red” alerts, while Johnston, Harnett, Cumberland, Wilson, Wayne and Sampson counties are under a “Code Orange” alert.

“Code Red” alerts indicate that air is unsafe and unhealthy for everyone, especially those who are considered “sensitive groups.” Those groups include children, older adults, active people, and people with heart or lung diseases, asthma, and other pre-existing respiratory conditions.

A “Code Orange” alert indicates dangerous air quality that can impact the aforementioned “sensitive groups,” but healthy people can carry on with normal activity.

WRAL reports that the worst of the smoke will be on Wednesday, but the effects could carry on through Friday.

Those who have to go outside are advised to take frequent breaks and to watch out for symptoms, including shortness of breath and tightness in the chest area.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Air Quality Alerts Wednesday Due To Canadian Wildfires was originally published on foxync.com