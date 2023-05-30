Conen Morgan, a local political consultant and former president of the Young Democrats of North Carolina, died in a boating accident over the Memorial Day weekend at the age of 42.

As reported by WRAL, Cape Lookout National Seashore confirmed the death on Sunday, declining to release a name. However, the organization provided a description that matched that of Morgan. A release states that the boat took a wave that capsized three people on board. One man collapsed after making it to Shackleford Banks and was unresponsive.

“After the accident occurred, the three ejected passengers made it to Shackleford Banks,” according to the release. “Upon reaching the beach, one male victim in his mid-forties collapsed around the wave line. The two remaining passengers were unable to move the victim.”

Morgan, a 2004 NC State grad, worked with several organizations throughout the state, including Advance Carolina, New Leaders Council and Blueprint NC.

Most recently, Morgan was listed on LinkedIn as a managing partner at Longleaf Agency.

Several notable State Democrats have offered their condolences since the news of his passing became public. Gov. Roy Cooper said in a statement on Twitter, “Conen Morgan’s hard work and determination made a real, positive difference for people of North Carolina. His loss is a tragedy and we send our deepest sympathy to his family and friends.”

Dorian Palmer, the current President of Young Democrats of NC, described Morgan as “a person who loved people and loved the state. He was an advocate for young folks, even after his time of being president for this organization.”

House Minority Leader Robert Reives spoke to WRAL about Morgan, saying that he often provided words of encouragement.

“I think that thankfully for a lot of us, he applied that intelligence to the political arena,” Reives said. “And he was really passionate about it. It meant a lot to him.”

NC Political Consultant Dies In Boating Accident was originally published on foxync.com