New NCCU Law School Dean Is Retired Supreme Court Justice

Patricia Timmons-Goodson has been named NCCU’s new Dean of the Law School.

Goodson is a retired North Carolina Supreme Court justice who was appointed to the state Supreme Court in 2006 by former Gov. Mike Easley, and she was the first Black woman to sit on the state’s highest court.

Goodson has an impressive NC political background including being appointed a district court judge at age 29 and subsequently elected three times. Also In 1997, she was appointed as an associate judge of the North Carolina Court of Appeals.

Goodson new position will take effect July 1st.

Read more at source: abc11.com