Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “The Stronger The Wind, The Stronger The Trees”
Dr. Willie Jolley Says,
I love the story of Jay Willett Marriott, the founder of the Marriott Hotel chain who started his career in Washington DC with a small root beer shop. He had a good business in the hot, humid summers of Washington, DC, but when winter came, no one wanted a cold, root beer float. He struggled, and he eventually sat down with his wife, and they thought their way through the problem, and she started making hot tamales to go with a nice cool root beer and the business grew from a small root beer shop grew the largest hotel chain in the world.
I love this quote by Jay Willett Marriott. “Good timber does not grow with ease. The stronger the wind, the stronger the trees.” And when you go through these challenging times, you can remember that you are on your way to greatness, and the greater the challenge, the greater the stronger you will become when it is over.
READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:
- A Timeline For Your Goals | Dr. Willie Jolley
- The 12 Days of Christmas – The Gift of Courage | Dr. Willie Jolley
Log on to WinWithWillie.com for resources to help you win more and remember to make the most of each and every minute because your best is yet to come.
The Stronger The Wind, The Stronger The Trees | Dr. Willie Jolley was originally published on getuperica.com
-
Pastor Of The Month: May 2023
-
Kierra Sheard-Kelly Announces Pregnancy: “I Am So Excited & Blessed”
-
What Are The Fastest Growing Churches In The U.S. ?
-
Get Featured: Submit Your Business Listing Now!
-
Mother's Day Freebies 2023
-
Melissa's Pick Hit of The Week: "I Wanna Say Thank You"
-
Pastor Mike, Jr. & Tye Tribbett Lead 2023 Stellar Awards Nominations
-
Grand Opening Details For Area’s 1st Black-Owned Children’s Bookstore