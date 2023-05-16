Due to the pandemic, many people have not had their recommended cancer screenings. In this interview, Karen Clark and Dr. Angelo D. Moore, Assistant Director of Community Outreach, Engagement, and Equity (COEE) at Duke Cancer Institute, discuss the importance of getting early screenings and the outcomes.
Duke Cancer Institute will also host free men’s health screenings June 3rd and 4th in Durham, where you can encourage the man in your life to get screened for cancer, diabetes, high blood pressure and more.
Discussing Men’s Health with Dr. Angelo D. Moore of Duke Cancer Institute was originally published on foxync.com
