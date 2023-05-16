Faithfully Speaking: Mental Health & African American Men

This month, Faithfully Speaking is acknowledging National Mental Health Awareness Month. As you know, mental health is a subject that is still relatively taboo in the African-American community, especially among Black men. However, there is starting to be a shift towards becoming more open and honest about this subject, and that continues here.
In this episode, Melissa Wade chats with Gene Hoskins. You may know him as a nationally-recognized gospel recording artist, but what you may not know is that he is also a licensed psychotherapist. In this podcast, he gives insight into how important it is for Black men (and the entire Black community as a whole) to check in on ourselves and each other.
Check out our full episode above, and check in on past episodes of Faithfully Speaking on YouTube and Facebook!
-
Pastor Of The Month: May 2023
-
What Are The Fastest Growing Churches In The U.S. ?
-
Get Featured: Submit Your Business Listing Now!
-
Melissa's Pick Hit of The Week: "I Wanna Say Thank You"
-
Mother's Day Freebies 2023
-
Meet April 2023's Pastor Of The Month!
-
Grand Opening Details For Area’s 1st Black-Owned Children’s Bookstore
-
Melissa's Pick Hit of The Week - "It's Working"