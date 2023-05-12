Mother’s Day Freebies 2023

CLOSE
Here is a list of Mother’s day specials and freebies from ChewBoom.com
HAPPY MOTHHER’S DAY!!!!
- 7-Eleven: 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards members can enjoy a $5 whole pizza from participating 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores, and for customers spending Mother’s Day at home on Sunday, May 14, 2023.
- Arby’s: Offering rewards member 50 percent off a sandwich or wrap. Offer expires on May 14, 2023. Only pick-up and eat-in orders are eligible.
- Auntie Anne’s: Offering rewards members BOGO 50% off any pretzel item or drink, valid only on Sunday, May 14, 2023
- Baskin-Robbins: Introduces all-new Perfect Peony Cake.
- BJ’s Restaurant: Every mom who dines at a BJ’s Restaurant over the special weekend will receive a complimentary Mother’s Day stemless wine glass.
- Boston’s Pizza: For all loyalty members who dine-in with Boston’s on Mother’s Day, they will receive a free dessert, such as their Boston’s Whiskey Cake.
- California Pizza Kitchen: Bringing back its signature heart-shaped pizzas for one day only this Mother’s Day on Sunday, May 14, 2023. In addition, guests visiting a CPK restaurant with Mom Saturday or Sunday during Mother’s Day weekend, May 13 and 14, will receive a $10 bonus card for every $50 spent.
- Carvel: Offering a $5 reward card with the purchase of $25 in gift cards. From now until Mother’s Day (5/14/23), Carvel is offering $5 off any round cakes on DoorDash, Grubhub and Uber Eats.
- Chicken Salad Chick: Offering a free Large Quick Chick of any of its chicken salads with the purchase of a Large Quick Chick on Friday, May 12 at all locations. In addition to the BOGO Large Quick Chick promotion, all restaurants will celebrate Mother’s Day individually with surprises for Moms.
- Cinnabon: Offering a $5 reward card with the purchase of $25 in gift cards.
- Cracker Barrel Old Country Store: During Mother’s Day weekend only, 5/13-5/14, purchase an All-Day Pancake Breakfast Family Meal Basket or Momma’s Pancake Breakfast Catering Bundle (buffet style or individually plated) and receive a free $10 Digital Bonus Card. Order for curbside or delivery.
- Del Taco: For rewards members – Friday, May 12 through Sunday, May 14: Redeem 20% off your next order with a purchase of a $25 eGift Card. Also Score a free Regular-Sized Shake with any purchase.
- El Pollo Loco: Loco Rewards members will receive a $25 12pc Leg & Thigh Family Meal. Offer will be sent directly to Loco Rewards members’ accounts and is redeemable between May 10 and May 16 in-store, in-app and online. Between May 10 and May 14, purchase a $50 eGift Card and receive a free 8pc Leg & Thigh. Free 8pc Leg & Thigh will be sent as an email with a coupon code.
- Fazoli’s: Celebrate Mom all week (May 12-May 18) with a free brownie with any $5 purchase at participating locations.
- Grubhub: Now through May 14, diners who have signed up for Grubhub+ through Amazon Prime can receive 25% off orders of $20+ using code MAMA25.
- Hooters: Moms can receive 10 free wings, any style, with the purchase of 10 wings, any style. Also, kids under 12 can enjoy a free kids’ meal in-restaurant on Mother’s Day with the purchase of any adult entree at participating Hooters locations.
- IHOP: Rewarding gift-givers with a $5 bonus card with the purchase of a $25 gift card. Bonus card expires on August 20, 2023.
- Jamba: Offering loyalty members 20% off orders $25 and under for Mother’s Day weekend (5/12/23-5/14/23).
- Jet’s Pizza: Offering 20% off all menu-priced pizzas. This offer is valid at all locations, all day on Sunday, May 14, 2023. For online orders, use code MOM23.
- Jollibee: From Thursday, May 11 – Sunday, May 14, get $5 off all Jollibee Bucket Treats when you place an online order via the Jollibee App or through the official website and use the promo code: TREATMOM.
- KFC: Buy A KFC Nuggets Of Appreciation Meal, Get 12 Free KFC Nuggets From May 10 Through May 14, 2023
- Krispy Kreme: Introduces New Minis For Mom Doughnuts For Mother’s Day Starting May 8 , 2023
- Marble Slab Creamery: Take $5 off an 8” (or larger) Ice Cream Cake to make sure Mom gets a treat with code MOM23 when you order online, available at participating locations! Valid now through May 14, 2023.
- Mountain Mike’s Pizza: Bringing back Heart-Shaped Pizza from May 11 through May 14, 2023.
- Naf Naf Middle Eastern Grill: Offering a free scoop of hummus on a Bowl, Plate, or on the side with a Stuffed Pita on May 13 and May 14, 2023.
- Panda Express: From now until Sunday, May 14, guests who purchase an online order of $30 or more in gift cards will receive one free online Panda Bowl offer.
- Peter Piper Pizza: Bringing back its heart-shaped pizza for Mother’s Day.
- Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses: Offering a Mother’s Day Premium Buffet, available exclusively on Mother’s Day, May 14, 2023.
- Popeyes: Buy 2 Strawberry Biscuits, Get Two Free Via The Popeyes App Or Online From May 12-14, 2023
- Round Table Pizza: Mother’s Day Weekend (May 12-May 14), take 15% off your online and in-app order at participating locations, and be sure to snag a limited-time heart-shaped pizza to show mom you her.
- Schlotzsky’s: For Mother’s Day, Schlotzsky’s will be offering Schlotzsky’s rewards members buy one, get one free Cinnabon at participating locations from 5/12/23 – 5/14/23. Offer must be activated through the Rewards App.
- Shoney’s: Offering moms a free slice of Strawberry Pie on Sunday, May 14, 2023.
- Smokey Bones: Offering a $10 bonus bucks coupon to all guests on Mother’s Day. The gift coupon will be valid between 5/15 – 5/31 and is redeemable with any food and non-alcoholic purchase with a $30 minimum.
- TCBY: Offering moms up to six-ounces of free frozen yogurt, all day long in-store on Sunday, May 14, 2023.
- White Castle: Offering a free dessert-on-a-stick with any purchase for Mother’s Day weekend (May 12-14)
- Zaxby’s: Celebrating all moms with a free kids meal with the purchase of an adult meal from Friday, May 12 through Sunday, May 14 via the Zaxby’s app.
source: ChewBoom
