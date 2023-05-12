Family & Parenting

Mother’s Day Freebies 2023

Mother's Day Freebies 2023

Published on May 12, 2023

Here is a list of Mother’s day specials and freebies from ChewBoom.com

HAPPY MOTHHER’S DAY!!!!

  • 7-Eleven: 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards members can enjoy a $5 whole pizza from participating 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores, and for customers spending Mother’s Day at home on Sunday, May 14, 2023.
  • Arby’s: Offering rewards member 50 percent off a sandwich or wrap. Offer expires on May 14, 2023. Only pick-up and eat-in orders are eligible.
  • Auntie Anne’s: Offering rewards members BOGO 50% off any pretzel item or drink, valid only on Sunday, May 14, 2023
  • Baskin-RobbinsIntroduces all-new Perfect Peony Cake.

  • BJ’s Restaurant: Every mom who dines at a BJ’s Restaurant over the special weekend will receive a complimentary Mother’s Day stemless wine glass.
  • Boston’s Pizza: For all loyalty members who dine-in with Boston’s on Mother’s Day, they will receive a free dessert, such as their Boston’s Whiskey Cake.
  • California Pizza Kitchen: Bringing back its signature heart-shaped pizzas for one day only this Mother’s Day on Sunday, May 14, 2023. In addition, guests visiting a CPK restaurant with Mom Saturday or Sunday during Mother’s Day weekend, May 13 and 14, will receive a $10 bonus card for every $50 spent.
  • Carvel: Offering a $5 reward card with the purchase of $25 in gift cards. From now until Mother’s Day (5/14/23), Carvel is offering $5 off any round cakes on DoorDash, Grubhub and Uber Eats.
  • Chicken Salad Chick: Offering a free Large Quick Chick of any of its chicken salads with the purchase of a Large Quick Chick on Friday, May 12 at all locations. In addition to the BOGO Large Quick Chick promotion, all restaurants will celebrate Mother’s Day individually with surprises for Moms.
  • Cinnabon: Offering a $5 reward card with the purchase of $25 in gift cards.
  • Cracker Barrel Old Country Store: During Mother’s Day weekend only, 5/13-5/14, purchase an All-Day Pancake Breakfast Family Meal Basket or Momma’s Pancake Breakfast Catering Bundle (buffet style or individually plated) and receive a free $10 Digital Bonus Card. Order for curbside or delivery.
  • Del Taco: For rewards members – Friday, May 12 through Sunday, May 14: Redeem 20% off your next order with a purchase of a $25 eGift Card. Also Score a free Regular-Sized Shake with any purchase.
  • El Pollo Loco:  Loco Rewards members will receive a $25 12pc Leg & Thigh Family Meal. Offer will be sent directly to Loco Rewards members’ accounts and is redeemable between May 10 and May 16 in-store, in-app and online. Between May 10 and May 14, purchase a $50 eGift Card and receive a free 8pc Leg & Thigh. Free 8pc Leg & Thigh will be sent as an email with a coupon code.
  • Fazoli’s: Celebrate Mom all week (May 12-May 18) with a free brownie with any $5 purchase at participating locations.
  • Grubhub: Now through May 14, diners who have signed up for Grubhub+ through Amazon Prime can receive 25% off orders of $20+ using code MAMA25.
  • Hooters: Moms can receive 10 free wings, any style, with the purchase of 10 wings, any style. Also, kids under 12 can enjoy a free kids’ meal in-restaurant on Mother’s Day with the purchase of any adult entree at participating Hooters locations.
  • IHOP: Rewarding gift-givers with a $5 bonus card with the purchase of a $25 gift card. Bonus card expires on August 20, 2023.
  • Jamba: Offering loyalty members 20% off orders $25 and under for Mother’s Day weekend (5/12/23-5/14/23).
  • Jet’s Pizza: Offering 20% off all menu-priced pizzas. This offer is valid at all locations, all day on Sunday, May 14, 2023. For online orders, use code MOM23.
  • Jollibee: From Thursday, May 11 – Sunday, May 14, get $5 off all Jollibee Bucket Treats when you place an online order via the Jollibee App or through the official website and use the promo code: TREATMOM.
  • KFCBuy A KFC Nuggets Of Appreciation Meal, Get 12 Free KFC Nuggets From May 10 Through May 14, 2023
  • Krispy KremeIntroduces New Minis For Mom Doughnuts For Mother’s Day Starting May 8 , 2023
  • Marble Slab Creamery: Take $5 off an 8” (or larger) Ice Cream Cake to make sure Mom gets a treat with code MOM23 when you order online, available at participating locations! Valid now through May 14, 2023.
  • Mountain Mike’s Pizza: Bringing back Heart-Shaped Pizza from May 11 through May 14, 2023.
  • Naf Naf Middle Eastern Grill: Offering a free scoop of hummus on a Bowl, Plate, or on the side with a Stuffed Pita on May 13 and May 14, 2023.
  • Panda Express: From now until Sunday, May 14, guests who purchase an online order of $30 or more in gift cards will receive one free online Panda Bowl offer.
  • Peter Piper Pizza: Bringing back its heart-shaped pizza for Mother’s Day.
  • Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses: Offering a Mother’s Day Premium Buffet, available exclusively on Mother’s Day, May 14, 2023.
  • PopeyesBuy 2 Strawberry Biscuits, Get Two Free Via The Popeyes App Or Online From May 12-14, 2023
  • Round Table Pizza: Mother’s Day Weekend (May 12-May 14), take 15% off your online and in-app order at participating locations, and be sure to snag a limited-time heart-shaped pizza to show mom you her.
  • Schlotzsky’s: For Mother’s Day, Schlotzsky’s will be offering Schlotzsky’s rewards members buy one, get one free Cinnabon at participating locations from 5/12/23 – 5/14/23.  Offer must be activated through the Rewards App.
  • Shoney’s: Offering moms a free slice of Strawberry Pie on Sunday, May 14, 2023.
  • Smokey Bones: Offering a $10 bonus bucks coupon to all guests on Mother’s Day. The gift coupon will be valid between 5/15 – 5/31 and is redeemable with any food and non-alcoholic purchase with a $30 minimum.
  • TCBY: Offering moms up to six-ounces of free frozen yogurt, all day long in-store on Sunday, May 14, 2023.
  • White Castle: Offering a free dessert-on-a-stick with any purchase for Mother’s Day weekend (May 12-14)
  • Zaxby’s: Celebrating all moms with a free kids meal with the purchase of an adult meal from Friday, May 12 through Sunday, May 14 via the Zaxby’s app.

source: ChewBoom

