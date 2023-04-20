The Light 103.9 Featured Video CLOSE

The Town of Morrisville will host an Earth Day event on Saturday, April 22, from 8 a.m. to noon at the Western Wake Farmers’ Market, 280 Town Hall Drive. The event will feature educational booths, hands-on activities, demonstrations, and giveaways. The theme for this year’s event will be “Morrisville Roots for Trees.”

Some of the stations will include:

Information about native plants, trees (inc. arborists), and companion planting (including some fun giveaways)

A composting and vermiculture demonstration (with live worms on display)

Information about rain barrels

A recycling sorting activity with prizes

Children’s activities such as seed bomb making, eco-painting, and worms

Solar experts

“We’re so excited to have so many experts on-hand to talk about everything from trees, to solar power, to vermiculture! No matter your interest, there’s something for everyone as we celebrate Mother Earth!” said Morrisville Sustainability Coordinator Kimberly Conley.

The Morrisville Community Library will be there to distribute Earth Day-themed book lists and to lead a leaf-rubbing art activity.

A passport adventure game will be available for those that visit particular farmers’ market vendors and education booths. Gift baskets, an Earth Machine (composter), and a rain barrel, will be raffled for those who obtain stamps from all participating stations.

There will also be a tree giveaway raffle. Winners will receive a voucher for a 10+ gallon hardwood to plant this fall.

The Earth Day event is free, and parking will be available at the farmers’ market or at the Morrisville Chamber of Commerce, 260 Town Hall Drive.

For more information, please visit www.townofmorrisville.org/earthday.

Morrisville Earth Day Celebration To Be Held April 22 was originally published on foxync.com