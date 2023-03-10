Women of the Bible: Jezebel

The Light 103.9 Featured Video CLOSE

March is Women’s History Month and we are celebrating by highlighting the many women who play a major part in stories told in The Bible. Today we are spotlighting Jezebel which means “Where is the Prince?”

KEY SCRIPTURES:

1 Kings 16:29-33

1 Kings 18:1-19:2

1 Kings 21:1-25

Jezebel was a Baal religious woman who spread idolatry throughout Israel. She was the daughter of the priest-king of Sidon and reigned as queen in northern Israel about 60 years after King Solomon’s death. She was powerful, cunning, arrogant, and actively opposed God, even in the face of indisputable proofs of his sovereignty. To continue her control and force all of Israel to worshipping the false god Baal, she hunted and killed all the prophets of God she could lay hands on. But one prophet escaped, Elijah, who challenged Jezebel’s evil ways. After many battles, Jezebel’s arrogance led to a shameless death. She was a woman who chose to harden her heart and suffer the consequences. If Jezebel thought about her inevitable end, her story may have been different.

Scriptures To Read Around Jezebel’s Story

JONAH 2:8 – Those who ding to worthless idols forfeit the grace that could be theirs.

ROMANS 5:20 – Where sin increased, grace increased all the more.

2 CORINTHIANS 5:20-21 – I will repay you for the years the locusts have eaten… You will have plenty to eat, until you are full, and you will praise the name of the LORD your God, who has worked wonders for you.

JAMES 2:13 – Mercy triumphs over judgment!

PSALM 90:11-12 – Who knows the power of your anger? For your wrath is as great as the fear that is due you. Teach us to number our days aright, that we may gain a heart of wisdom.

Let’s continue the conversation. See more of Jezebel’s story by reading 1 Kings 21:1-29 and 2 Kings 9:30-37 and answering the questions below…

How did Jezebel relate to her husband? How did she relate to other people? What is significant about the fact that Jezebel “painted her eyes” and “arranged her hair” (2 Kings 9:30)? Why did she do this? What does it say about her? How do you feel about the fact that Jezebel got what she deserved? In general, do you like to see people get what they deserve? Why or Why not? Take a minute to imagine yourself as strong and evil as Jezebel. Then imagine yourself as strong as Jezebel but good. Let your mind go with the picture. What would you do if you were that strong but good?

Source: Women of the Bible by Ann Spangler & Jean E. Syswerda

