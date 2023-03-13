Women of the Bible: Bathsheba

March is Women’s History Month and we are celebrating by highlighting the many women who play a major part in stories told in The Bible. Today we are spotlighting Bathsheba which means “The Seventh Daughter” or “The Daughter of an Oath”
KEY SCRIPTURE:
2 Samuel 11:1-12:25
Bathsheba’s beauty made her victim to King David’s desire. She was unfortunately molested by this supposedly godly man, who then murdered her husband. David’s lust for Bathsheba marked the beginning of his long decline. Though God forgave him, he still suffered the consequences of his wrongdoing, Bathsheba was forced to marry King David and they had a son together but his sins followed them. God allowed the son David had conceived with Bathsheba to die from an illness. Through all this sorrow she seemed to have found the courage to endure tragedy, winning the king’s confidence and eventually securing the kingdom for her son Solomon as the king of Israel after David’s death.
