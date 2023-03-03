Free Lifeguard Certification Training For Durham Teens

The Light 103.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Types of Lifeguard Training Courses

Listed below is basic information and prerequisites for the types of lifeguard training courses offered through Durham Parks and Recreation (DPR) at various times throughout the year.

Durham Aquatic School

DAS offers free lifeguard certification training for ages 16+, to prepare them for Aquatics jobs. Students who successfully complete the DAS courses will be actively recruited to apply for lifeguard jobs at DPR’s indoor and outdoor pools.

To qualify for the Durham Aquatic School, candidates must successfully complete a pre-course swim test. Registration is required. For more information, visit the Durham Aquatic School page.

Lifeguard Training

Upon successful completion of this course, participants will be certified as American Red Cross Lifeguards. The course also includes CPR/AED and First Aid training. The course fee includes a textbook and a pocket mask.

Lifeguard Training Prerequisites

Participants must be at least 15 years of age.

They must be able to swim 300 yards continuously demonstrating breath control and rhythmic breathing. This may be performed using the front crawl, breaststroke, or a combination of both.

Participants must be able to tread water for two minutes using only the legs.

Participants must be able to swim 20 yards, retrieve a ten-pound object from a depth of seven feet, return to the starting point, and exit the pool within one minute and 40 seconds. Both hands must be holding the object with the face at or near the surface.

Lifeguard Training Instructor

Upon successful completion of this course, participants will be certified to teach American Red Cross Lifeguard Training and its components. The course fee includes a Lifeguard Training Participant Manual and a Lifeguard Training Instructor Manual.

Lifeguard Training Instructor Prerequisites

Participants must be at least 17 years of age.

They must have a current American Red Cross certificate for Lifeguarding/First Aid/CPR/AED, or an equivalent certificate from another organization.

They must successfully complete the Red Cross online session for the course (information will be given to participants after registration).

Participants must also successfully complete a pre-course session that tests swimming and rescue skills.

Participants must also possess a pocket mask (masks can be purchased if needed).

Water Safety Instructor

Upon successful completion of this course, participants will be certified to teach a variety of American Red Cross water safety programs, including all levels of the “Learn-to-Swim” program.

Water Safety Instructor Prerequisites

Participants must be at least 16 years old

Must pass a swimming pre-test consisting of 25 yards front crawl, 25 yards back crawl, 25 yards breaststroke, 25 yards elementary backstroke, 25 yards sidestroke, 15 yards butterfly, back float for one minute, tread water for one minute

They must successfully complete the Red Cross online session for the course (information will be emailed to participants after registration).

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

Free Lifeguard Certification Training For Durham Teens was originally published on foxync.com