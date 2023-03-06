Check Out This Chatham County Easter Egg Hunt

The Light 103.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Chatham County Parks and Recreation invites the community to step into spring with The EGGstreme Spring Fling. This epic Easter egg hunt will take place on Saturday, April 1, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Central Carolina Community College’s Main Campus located at 764 West Street, Pittsboro.

Community members are invited to enjoy the many different activities that The EGGstreme Spring Fling has to offer. There will be balloon twisting, hula hoops, glitter tattoos, and multiple other community organizations hosting other spring-themed activities, including the Maple View Mobile Ice Cream Truck.

Starting at 11:00 a.m., there will be field games including a sack race and water balloon toss. Participants will have a chance to win a prize during these games. The egg hunts will begin at noon and will wrap up the event. The egg hunt will be tiered into age groups: under age 3, ages 4 to 6, ages 7 to 9, and ages 10 and older. Community members are encouraged to bring their own baskets for the egg hunt.

“We are excited to offer The EGGStreme Spring Fling year after year,” says Chatham County Parks and Recreation Director Tracy Burnett. “While the kids will enjoy hunting for eggs, everyone can enjoy many of the activities we are offering and show off their skills with the sack race, balloon toss and hula hoops. We encourage people of all ages to come on out and mingle with the community and enjoy the fun.”

The Parks and Recreation Department would like to give special thanks to Piedmont Health Services for their generous sponsorship of The EGGstreme Spring Fling.

For more information, individuals may visit The EGGstreme Spring Fling event on the Parks and Recreation Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/CCParksandRecNC/events, or contact Mallory Peterson at 919-642-7086 or mallory.peterson@chathamcountync.gov. Organizations looking to table at the event can email Ms. Peterson for more information.

