Faithfully Speaking Ep. 4: Friendships

To wrap up our “Month of Love,” Melissa Wade and Bishop Ronald Godbee of The River Church have a conversation about maintaining a healthy friendship.

Check out our YouTube channel for past episodes, and tune in on March 13th on our Facebook and YouTube for a brand new episode to kick off Women’s History Month!

