Visit A Durham Black Owned Restaurant

The Greater Durham Black Chamber of Commerce created Black Business Week to help promote Black-owned businesses.
This year it lands on Feb. 6th – Feb. 10th and there are over 130 Black owned businesses in Durham.
Here is a list of some of them according to our friends at WRAL.
The Durham Business & Professional Chain on Monday posted a list of 32 Black-owned restaurants in Durham, which include:
- Nzingas Kitchen, 826 Fayetteville St. #110
- JC’s Kitchen, 706 E Main St.
- Ama’Gees Jamaican, 901 Old Fayetteville St.
- The Dankery, 704 Rigsbee Ave.
- Kales Kitchen, 2504 Fayetteville St.
- Let’s Eat Soul Food, 2514 Fayetteville St.
- Checkers, 2520 Fayetteville St.
- The Chicken Hut, 3019 Fayetteville St.
- Big C Waffles, 2110 Allendown Drive
- Chick-fil-A
- Sho Nuff Seafood, 1104 Broad St.
- Vittles at the Park, 2223 N.C. Highway 54
- Banu Vegan, 2534 S. Roxboro St.
- Dames Chicken & Waffles, 530 Foster St. #130
- Sweet Lovable Chocolates, 810 Fayetteville St.
- Bull City Bake Shop, 3604 Witherspoon Blvd. #109
- Golden Krust, 3600 N. Duke St. #35
- Pure Soul, 4125 Durham-Chapel Hill Blvd.
- Beyu Caffe, 341 W. Main St.
- Boricua Soul, 705 Willard St.
- V’s Kitchen, 2945 S. Miami Blvd.
- True Flavors Diner, 5410 N.C. Highway 55
- Captain D’s, 4300 N. Roxboro St.
- Goorsha, 910 W. Main St.
- Favor Desserts, 4520 S. Alston Ave.
- Sweet’s Smoothies, 2121 TW Alexander Drive
- Backyard BBQ Pit, 5122 N.C. Highway 55
- Tater Bread, 1108 Morning Glory Ave.
- Mr. Fries Man, 1105 W. Main St.
- Saltbox Seafood, 2637 Durham-Chapel Hill Blvd.
- Zweli’s, 4600 Durham-Chapel Hill Blvd.
- Anissa’s Spot, 5111 N.C. Highway 55 Suite 101
source: WRAL.com