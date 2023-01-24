Lecrae Announces Dates for “Final Church Clothes” Tour

Christian hip-hop artist Lecrae is hitting the road this spring, bringing his “righteous but ratchet” style to the stage!

As reported by GMA, the Grammy winner released the dates for the “Final Church Clothes” tour this week, with fellow new age inspirational artists DOE and Elevation Rhythm as supporting acts. The tour kicks off in Orlando on March 17 and will travel through 26 cities, ending in Massachusetts on May 14.

The “Blessings” rapper will make a stop in the Triangle, with a show at The Ritz in Raleigh on March 25.

The tour is in support of (and pays homage to) his entire Church Clothes mixtape series, which kicked off in 2012 and made him one of the most notable figures in Christian hip-hop. His final mixtape in the series, Church Clothes 4, was released last November.

“I’m a child of hip-hop. I grew up with rap music, and God transitioned and transformed me when I became a believer! After that, people felt I didn’t belong in hip-hop anymore,” he explained in a statement. “The Church Clothes mixtape series helped them understand there’s a place for artists like me. If Wu-Tang can spit the 5 percent gems, Kendrick can talk Hebrew Israelites, and Ice Cube and Lupe can declare their Islamic faith, why is there no space for Christian hip-hop artists? So, the first Church Clothes was about me getting mine off and spitting what’s in my heart.”

Ticket information can be found on Lecrae’s official website.