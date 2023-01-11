List Of Local Martin Luther King Jr. Events

Melissa Wade
Melissa Wade-Cutler is a native of North Carolina, where she was born and raised. She is the wife of Darryl and the mother of two beautiful children, daughter Darius and son Matthew. She attended the University of Carolina in Chapel Hill where she received her B.A. in Communications. She began her radio career in 1991 at WFXC in Durham. She has also worked with WQOK in Raleigh and WAMO in Pittsburgh, PA as a morning show co-host.
Currently, you can hear Melissa Monday – Friday at the midday from 10am – 3pm on The Light 103.9, where she is widely known as Melissa “Wade in the Water.” Melissa has been on the radio for over 25 years and is well known by her listeners and in the community. You can often find Melissa out in the community speaking at different events or even walking for some of her favorite causes.
Melissa also has a love for the stage and is the Owner/CEO of “Wade in the Water” Productions. She has performed in various plays, and musicals, written and directed her own stage plays as well as others under her business umbrella “Wade In The Water, LLC.” She conducts and acting camp for kids every summer; which teaches and features participating youth in an actual play presentation of acting and dance. You can read more about Melissa and upcoming events on her website at wadeinthewaterproductions.com
Melissa is a Sr. Elder at Kingdom Community International in Bahama, NC, where she oversees the Arts department which includes: dance, step, mime, flag and a drama department.
Join the community in celebrating the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Here’s a list of several community events in the area.
January 13 – 16 Wreath Laying Ceremony – MLK memorial gardens Raleigh – 9am
Dreamfest, Cary – Town of Cary – films, performances and more
January 14 MLK Unity March & Prayer Rally, Apex – 8am at Apex First Baptist Church – March at 9am
January 15 University/Community MLK Memorial Banquet, Chapel Hill – 6pm
January 16 43rd Annual Triangle Martin Luther King, Jr. Interfaith Prayer Breakfast – 7am – 9am Sheraton Imperial Hotel in Durham
MLK MEMORIAL MARCH – 10AM – State Capitol Bldg – Raleigh
MLK Jr. Day Mass, Raleigh – 12 pm – The Holy Name of Jesus Cathedra
MLK March and Celebration, Fuquay-Varina – St. Augusta Missionary Baptist Church at 10:00
MLK Day of Service Meal Packaging Event, Durham – Duke School, Interfaith Food Shuttle and Meals of Hope begins at 9 am
King Day: A Celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. , Raleigh – John Chavis Memorial Park from 12 pm – 3 pm
Book Harvest Dream Big MLK Day Book Drive and Community Celebration, Durham – Durham Central Park at 1 pm
January 20 March Like Martin: Move!, Raleigh African American Cultural Center and Multicultural Student Affairs at NC State University – The march will begin at 12:30 pm
February 4 NC MLK Black History Month Parade and Block Party, Durham – 12pm along Fayetteville Street
VIRTUAL : MLK prayer, Noon Observance and Evening Musical
