List Of Local Martin Luther King Jr. Events

Join the community in celebrating the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.  Here’s a list of several community events in the area.   

January 13 – 16     Wreath Laying Ceremony –  MLK memorial gardens Raleigh – 9am

Dreamfest, Cary – Town of Cary – films, performances and more 

January 14      MLK Unity March & Prayer Rally, Apex  – 8am at Apex First Baptist Church – March at 9am

January 15        University/Community MLK Memorial Banquet, Chapel Hill – 6pm

January 16       43rd Annual Triangle Martin Luther King, Jr. Interfaith Prayer Breakfast – 7am – 9am  Sheraton Imperial Hotel in Durham

MLK MEMORIAL MARCH – 10AM – State Capitol Bldg – Raleigh

MLK Jr. Day Mass, Raleigh  – 12 pm – The Holy Name of Jesus Cathedra

MLK March and Celebration, Fuquay-Varina  –  St. Augusta Missionary Baptist Church at 10:00

MLK Day of Service Meal Packaging Event, Durham  –  Duke School, Interfaith Food Shuttle and Meals of Hope begins at 9 am

King Day: A Celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. , Raleigh  –  John Chavis Memorial Park from 12 pm – 3 pm

Book Harvest Dream Big MLK Day Book Drive and Community Celebration, Durham  – Durham Central Park at 1 pm

January 20       March Like Martin: Move!, Raleigh  African American Cultural Center and Multicultural Student Affairs at NC State University – The march will begin at 12:30 pm

February 4         NC MLK Black History Month Parade and Block Party, Durham – 12pm along Fayetteville Street

VIRTUAL :  MLK prayer, Noon Observance and Evening Musical

