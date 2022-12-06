Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “How To Uncover Your True Beauty With Erica Campbell”

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

WATCH BELOW

READ BELOW

I’m excited about my interview with gospel superstar and media star Erica Campbell on my Willie Jolley “Wealthy Ways” show and podcast. She is a multi-Grammy Award-winning and Dove Award-winning singer and performer she has had a hit television show and is now the host of the number one gospel radio show in America Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell and I’m proud to be part of the morning team with my daily Wake Up And Win with Dr. Willie Jolley message at 8:20 am Eastern 7:20 am Central.

When I interviewed Erica she gave tons of good information but one of my favorites is the title of her popular book more than pretty doing the soul work that uncovers your true beauty. She said you cannot let someone else determine your beauty. It is a mindset and a decision. And when you are intentional about that decision, everything changes. Whoo hoo, wee. I love it. Listen to her interview on my podcast and get ready to be inspired.

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Log on to WinWithWillie.com for resources to help you win more and remember to make the most of each and every minute because your best is yet to come.

How To Uncover Your True Beauty With Erica Campbell | Dr. Willie Jolley was originally published on getuperica.com