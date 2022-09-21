Melissa’s Pick Hit of The Week – “He Won’t Fail”

The Light 103.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Melissa Wade chats with NC native Todd Galberth about his single, “He Won’t Fail,” selected as her Pick Hit of The Week!

BIO

Todd Galberth is known for his exuberant and contagious musical style. He has emerged on the Gospel scene as a passionate praise and worship leader who is changing the way this nation worships God. Originally from Raeford, North Carolina, he was raised singing in church and had his first experiences as a devotional leader while still in his mid-teens.



Todd eventually settled in as worship pastor at Redemption, a church in Greenville, South Carolina. It was there that he recorded “Lord You Are Good,” a part-spoken testimony that hit the Billboard gospel songs chart and became a Gospel Digital Song Sales number one in the fall of 2016. This was followed by the release of Todd’s 2017 album, Decrease.



Todd also spearheads workshops to train other music leaders in the fundamentals of worship and evangelism. He lives in North Carolina with his wife, Vanessa, and their two children, Tyven and Mya.