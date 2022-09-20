The Light 103.9 Featured Video CLOSE

It looks like the 2027 World University Games could be making their way to the Triangle!

WRAL Sports Fan reports that Gov. Roy Cooper has officially signed a proclamation, expressing the desire to serve as the host city of the World University Games, the second-largest international athletic competition after the Olympics. In a press conference Tuesday (Sept. 20), Gov. Cooper proudly described N.C. as the center of the college basketball universe. “The love of sports here in North Carolina is a real passion … and these games will emphasize not only how sports can bring us all together across the world but the importance of our colleges and universities.”

Specifically, the state is pitching the “University Hub region,” including Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill, Cary and Greensboro. Out of the state’s 130 colleges and universities, 19 of them are located in the Triangle and the Triad. It was noted that the Durham Bulls Athletic Park could be a possible location for the games to be held. “We know that this will be a fantastic place to host these games,” Gov. Cooper said. “I believe that in my heart sports are a reflection of life and you can learn so much about life participating in sports.”

Related Stories Upcoming Community Calendar Local Events

North Carolina is one of two finalists to serve as the host for the games. The other finalist is Chungcheong, South Korea… definitely more than a quick drive away.

The Executive Board of the International University Sports Federation will make their final decision in November.

North Carolina Is Finalist To Host 2027 World University Games was originally published on hiphopnc.com