April Pastor of the Month Revealed – Congratulations Pastor Brent Smith

Congratulations are in order for our April pastor of the month – Pastor Brent Smith – of Gift of Life Fellowship. Pastor Smith has been called the ultimate shepherd, with a shepherds heart.

“His Mission is to Evangelize to the Spiritually lost; speak life to the lifeless, hope to the hopeless and minister wellness to the total man. Pastor Smith has done this by serving his community with several outreach events.”

We applaud Pastor Smith for being a leader in the church and the community. Learn more about Pastor Smith and Gift of Life Fellowship by visiting here.

Pastor of the Month is presented by Wellcare