Melissa’s Pick Hits: Maurice Griffin & Kenny Robinson

Source: @victoriasaidit / Radio One Digital

 

Check out new music and interviews of Maurice Griffin and Kenny Robinson.  Melissa’s Pick Hits of the Week.

Maurice Griffin recently released ‘LOVE PEACE HAPPINESS’, a chart-topping single which is currently trending on TV & Radio across the world with over 1,000,000 views on music video, trending top 30 on Billboard Gospel Airplay, On +9 major Digital Service Platform’s Editorial Playlists.  Griffin began a journey to expand a new phase of his music career after capturing the attention of a nation as a finalist on season 2 of BET’s Sunday Best Gospel competition television show.  He has a new single now “God Of Miracles” and Melissa featured it earlier this month.  Check out the interview

Kenny Robinson has new music “Something Good” ….  A Florida-based artist/songwriter/speaker from Fort Pierce.

Kenny Robinson is a licensed minister at his hometown church, in Fort Pierce, and a former candidate for Fort Pierce City Council. He is an advocate for veterans and a volunteer with “Building Homes for Heroes” which provides “mortgage free” homes to wounded veterans. He authored the powerful tribute song “HERO”, which honors our United States Armed Services’ men and women

 

