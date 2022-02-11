Eve And Husband Maximillion Cooper Welcome Their First Child Together

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Congratulations are in order to Eve and her husband Maximillion Cooper. The couple welcomed their first child together on February 1st.

In a post to her Instagram page, the 43-year-old Queens actress wrote, “Our Beautiful boy was born Feb 1st 2022 Wilde Wolf Fife Alexander Somers Cooper Words can’t describe this feeling ”

Eve revealed she and Cooper were expecting their first child together in October 2021.

“Can you believe it @mrgumball3000 we finally get to tell everyone!!!!! You all know how long we’v been waiting for this blessing!!!

We get to meet our lil human February 2022 ,” she wrote.

Their son, Wilde Wolf Fife Alexander Somers Cooper, is now the youngest member of the Cooper family. Eve is a stepmother to her husband’s four teenage children from a previous marriage. The kids, Lotus, 19, Jagger, 17, Cash, 15, and Mini, 13, just became built-in babysitters!

Eve has been candid about fertility issues due to fibroids. During her days as a host on The Talk, she opened up about her journey to motherhood.

“For me, I’m 42 now. My husband and I, we’ve been trying and trying and trying and trying. We’ve been doing certain things and for me, I understand where Emma was coming from with the endometriosis because at the beginning of the year, you ladies know…I had a procedure called a myomectomy that gets rid of fibroids.”

Huge congratulations to the couple!

