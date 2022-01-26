Pastor E. Dewey Smith Reveals The Hurt That Triggered His Song

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Pastor Smith’s song “Your Presence Is A Gift” is a worship song of healing but was sprung out of tremendous hurt. Singer, songwriter, Pastor, husband, dad….. Pastor E. Dewey talked with Melissa Wade about his latest single and his journey of healing of which he realized God’s presence was His Gift!!!

Pastor E. Dewey Smith

"Your Presence is A Gift "(available now at all digital outlets)

Website/Social Media:

Official Website: http://www.edeweysmith.org

Instagram: @edeweysmith

Twitter: @edeweysmith

Facebook: @officialedeweysmith

Dr. E. Dewey Smith is the Senior Pastor/Teacher of The House of Hope Atlanta and The House of Hope Macon–one church in two locations–with a membership roll of more than 10,000. Dr. Smith is married to the lovely, former Andrea Smith, his best friend of over 30 years. They have been blessed with two sons: Kamari & Kylen.

Honors

• Inducted into the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Board of Preachers at Morehouse College

as a “Distinguished Preacher.”

Community Involvement/ Initiatives

• Throughout his ministry he has been heavily involved in prison reform, re-entry

programs, human services and community development

• In 2013, Dr. Smith launched The Tabitha’s House, a non-profit organization that provides

housing, counseling and support to young girls rescued from human trafficking. His

congregation is one of the few churches in the nation that owns a resource center and two

residences that house and empower victims of human trafficking.

