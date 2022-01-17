CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The Light 103.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

Urban One Honors “The Soundtrack of Black America” takes place tonight at 8 pm EST/7 pm CST only on TV One and Cleo TV and Grammy-Award winning singer/songwriter Ne-Yo is set to host the big event. This will be Ne-Yo’s first hosting gig and he is more than excited to help display some of Hollywood’s biggest and brightest stars.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Ne-Yo dishes on what we can expect from Urban One Honors and who would be on his “Soundtrack of Black America” with Erica. Listen and get ready for Urban One Honors, tonight!

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Ne-Yo Lets You Know What To Expect For Urban One Honors Listen] was originally published on getuperica.com